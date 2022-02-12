Alexa
Lofton leads Saint Bonaventure over Saint Louis 68-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 12:37
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 16 points and eight assists and Osun Osunniyi posted 12 points and six blocks as St. Bonaventure defeated Saint Louis 68-61 on Friday night.

Jalen Adaway had 15 points for St. Bonaventure (14-7, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Yuri Collins had 18 points and seven assists but had eight turnovers for the Billikens (17-7, 8-3), whose six-game win streak was broken. Francis Okoro added 14 points. Marten Linssen had 10 points.

Gibson Jimerson, who led the Billikens in scoring heading into the contest with 17 points per game, had 6 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-12 14:25 GMT+08:00

