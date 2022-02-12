Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New Mexico routs Northern New Mexico 78-46

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 12:27
New Mexico routs Northern New Mexico 78-46

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 21 points as New Mexico rolled past Northern New Mexico 78-46 on Friday night.

Jaelen House had 10 points for New Mexico (10-14). Jay Allen-Tovar added 10 points. Sebastian Forsling had 10 rebounds.

Tyrique Weaver had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Ricardo Zambrano added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-12 13:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
"