Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Papas scores 23 to lift Monmouth past Manhattan 75-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 11:52
Papas scores 23 to lift Monmouth past Manhattan 75-65

NEW YORK (AP) — George Papas had 23 points, Walker Miller scored 18 oints and Monmouth got past Manhattan 75-65 on Friday night.

Papas shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds and six steals.

Myles Foster added 11 points and Myles Ruth scored 10 for Monmouth (16-8, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Josh Roberts had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jaspers (11-11, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jose Perez added 15 points and six assists. Elijah Buchanan had 10 points.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 78-62 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-12 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
"