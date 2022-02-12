Alexa
Powell scores 13 to lead Rider past St. Peter's 58-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 11:38
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Allen Powell posted 13 points as Rider topped St. Peter's 58-49 on Friday night.

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rider (10-13, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Mervin James added 11 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

St. Peter's totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low.

Matthew Lee and Isiah Dasher led St. Peter's with nine points each. KC Ndefo added 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Peacocks (11-9, 9-4).

The Broncs evened the season series against the Peacocks. St. Peter's defeated Rider 58-51 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-12 13:51 GMT+08:00

