Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 11:28
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 12 53 of 109 total events
Nation G S B Tot
Germany 7 4 0 11
Norway 6 3 5 14
United States 5 5 1 11
Netherlands 5 4 1 10
Sweden 5 2 2 9
Austria 4 6 4 14
China 3 3 1 7
ROC 2 4 6 12
Italy 2 5 4 11
Japan 2 2 4 8
Switzerland 2 0 5 7
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Canada 1 4 8 13
France 1 5 0 6
Finland 1 1 2 4
Australia 1 1 1 3
South Korea 1 1 1 3
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1