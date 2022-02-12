Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA urges citizens to avoid visiting Ukraine as tensions rise

Foreign Ministry advises 25 Taiwan nationals to evacuate as soon as possible

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/12 12:23
A Ukrainian soldier trains during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

A Ukrainian soldier trains during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese citizens should refrain from visiting Ukraine, and those currently in the country should leave as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Saturday (Feb. 12) in response to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“Due to high tensions at the border between Russia and Ukraine that may continue to increase, and to protect the safety of the people, MOFA calls for citizens to avoid going to Ukraine while suggests the roughly 25 overseas nationals studying and working in Ukraine to leave Ukraine as soon as possible,” the press release read.

“Should citizens need assistance, please call the emergency phone number +7-969-008-6111 and contact the Representative Office in Russia, which is in charge of Taiwanese affairs in Ukraine. Alternatively, citizens may call +380-44-537-0982 to contact the Taiwan Trade Center, Kyiv.”

MOFA added that the Taiwan government has reiterated and continues to call for all parties to respect Ukraine’s autonomy and territory, and is against changing the status quo by using unilateral force. “We call for countries involved to continue to resolve differences and conflicts through peaceful, rational dialogue, and jointly work to maintain regional and global peace and stability, as well as international order based on rules.”
Russia
Ukraine
MOFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

Russia holds drills in Belarus as West warns of 'dangerous moment'
Russia holds drills in Belarus as West warns of 'dangerous moment'
2022/02/11 09:19
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
2022/02/10 17:43
Taiwan foreign minister praises Somaliland for defending democracy
Taiwan foreign minister praises Somaliland for defending democracy
2022/02/10 11:51
Taiwan, Guatemalan foreign ministers pledge to deepen bilateral ties
Taiwan, Guatemalan foreign ministers pledge to deepen bilateral ties
2022/02/08 17:15
Taiwan backs EU's WTO case against China over Lithuania dispute
Taiwan backs EU's WTO case against China over Lithuania dispute
2022/02/08 16:09