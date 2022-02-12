MOFA urges citizens to avoid visiting Ukraine as tensions rise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese citizens should refrain from visiting Ukraine, and those currently in the country should leave as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Saturday (Feb. 12) in response to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“Due to high tensions at the border between Russia and Ukraine that may continue to increase, and to protect the safety of the people, MOFA calls for citizens to avoid going to Ukraine while suggests the roughly 25 overseas nationals studying and working in Ukraine to leave Ukraine as soon as possible,” the press release read.

“Should citizens need assistance, please call the emergency phone number +7-969-008-6111 and contact the Representative Office in Russia, which is in charge of Taiwanese affairs in Ukraine. Alternatively, citizens may call +380-44-537-0982 to contact the Taiwan Trade Center, Kyiv.”

MOFA added that the Taiwan government has reiterated and continues to call for all parties to respect Ukraine’s autonomy and territory, and is against changing the status quo by using unilateral force. “We call for countries involved to continue to resolve differences and conflicts through peaceful, rational dialogue, and jointly work to maintain regional and global peace and stability, as well as international order based on rules.”