Embiid carries Philadelphia over OKC while Harden sidelined

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Philadelphia 76ers won as they wait on James Harden, 100-87 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The 76ers gave a tease of Harden’s impending arrival with a flipbook-style video of his career that ended with a shot of The Beard superimposed in a No. 1 jersey. Sixers fans gave the clip a roaring standing ovation.

Harden was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at Thursday’s trade deadline for 2016 No. 1 pick and three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. Harden has a hamstring injury and is expected to travel to the area this weekend and get evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

Embiid had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points and Tobias Harris 17 for the Sixers.

Derrick Favors led the Thunder with 16 points and Lu Dort had 15.

The Sixers, who also sent Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Nets, never really pulled away in the second half from the 17-win Thunder.

CAVALIERS 120, PACERS 113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points in his return to Indiana, and Cleveland's defense strung together a strong fourth quarter to rally for a win.

The Cavs have won five straight overall and snapped a three-game losing streak that dated to December 2018 at Indianapolis.

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, while Kevin Love scored his 7,000th career point since joining Cleveland and finished with 14.

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and six assists in his Pacers debut.

HORNETS 141, PISTONS 119

DETROIT (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 31 points and 12 assists, Terry Rozier added a triple-double and Charlotte ended a six-game losing streak against Detroit.

Detroit has lost seven in a row and 11 of 12.

Rozier finished with 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who hadn’t won since beating the Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Jan. 28.

Montrezl Harrell had 15 points in his Charlotte debut, one day after being acquired from the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr., Ish Smith and draft picks.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points, and Cade Cunningham had 12 points and six turnovers in his return after missing six games with a hip injury.

