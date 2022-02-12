Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A person who bought a Grand Lottery (大樂透) ticket at a store in Xiangshan District, Hsinchu City has won the NT$349 million (US$12.5 million) jackpot, Taiwan Lottery Corp. (TLC) reported.
The winning numbers were 46, 44, 24, 30, 23, and 42; the special number was 48. Two winners shared the second prize, each getting NT$ 2.25 million.
To win, lottery ticket holders need to select six numbers drawn from a total of 49 numbers.
That same day, 25 winning tickets were issued for a special draw of nine numbers, including 18 tickets with a NT$1 million prize, two tickets with a NT$500,000 prize, and three tickets with a NT$333,333 prize.
The winning numbers were: 47, 10, 04, 14, 39, 30, 16, 13, 07.
This draw is an additional game entitled the “Great Spring Festival Red Envelope,” offered for the Grand Lottery tickets being held on Jan. 28-Feb, 11, and Feb. 15. Lucky ticket holders whose tickets contain six of the nine numbers can win a maximum prize of NT$1 million.
As of the time of writing, 318 tickets have won the prize, leaving 42 prizes still available to claim, according to TLC.