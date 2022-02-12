Alexa
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner

Lottery ticket sold in Xiangshan District yields NT$349 million prize

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/12 09:59
Many people have tried their luck at lottery stores across Taiwan during Lunar New Year. 

Many people have tried their luck at lottery stores across Taiwan during Lunar New Year.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A person who bought a Grand Lottery (大樂透) ticket at a store in Xiangshan District, Hsinchu City has won the NT$349 million (US$12.5 million) jackpot, Taiwan Lottery Corp. (TLC) reported.

The winning numbers were 46, 44, 24, 30, 23, and 42; the special number was 48. Two winners shared the second prize, each getting NT$ 2.25 million.

To win, lottery ticket holders need to select six numbers drawn from a total of 49 numbers.

That same day, 25 winning tickets were issued for a special draw of nine numbers, including 18 tickets with a NT$1 million prize, two tickets with a NT$500,000 prize, and three tickets with a NT$333,333 prize.

The winning numbers were: 47, 10, 04, 14, 39, 30, 16, 13, 07.

This draw is an additional game entitled the “Great Spring Festival Red Envelope,” offered for the Grand Lottery tickets being held on Jan. 28-Feb, 11, and Feb. 15. Lucky ticket holders whose tickets contain six of the nine numbers can win a maximum prize of NT$1 million.

As of the time of writing, 318 tickets have won the prize, leaving 42 prizes still available to claim, according to TLC.
