Zillow, GoDaddy rise; Goodyear Tire, American Axle fall

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 05:20
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Expedia Group Inc., down $5.40 to $192.12.

The online travel company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

GoDaddy Inc., up $6.39 to $80.60.

The web hosting company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Zillow Group Inc., up $6.06 to $53.92.

The online real estate marketplace reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter revenue.

HubSpot Inc., up $10.46 to $544.92.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

DexCom Inc., down $21.71 to $420.56.

The medical device company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., down 43 cents to $7.93.

The maker of auto parts reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $5.96 to $15.78.

The tire maker told investors that it continues to feel pressure on operations from rising inflation.

Newell Brands Inc., up $2.43 to $24.39.

The maker of Rubbermaid products and Elmer’s glue reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Updated : 2022-02-12 07:34 GMT+08:00

"