BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2811
|Down
|22
|Mar
|2768
|2772
|2723
|2766
|Down
|20
|May
|2830
|Down
|21
|May
|2810
|2825
|2771
|2811
|Down
|22
|Jul
|2828
|2844
|2791
|2830
|Down
|21
|Sep
|2823
|2835
|2783
|2819
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2794
|2804
|2753
|2788
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2760
|2776
|2726
|2758
|Down
|27
|May
|2745
|2748
|2729
|2738
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2730
|2731
|2713
|2723
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2715
|2715
|2691
|2704
|Down
|26
|Dec
|2681
|2697
|2664
|2693
|Down
|26