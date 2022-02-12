BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2811 Down 22 Mar 2768 2772 2723 2766 Down 20 May 2830 Down 21 May 2810 2825 2771 2811 Down 22 Jul 2828 2844 2791 2830 Down 21 Sep 2823 2835 2783 2819 Down 22 Dec 2794 2804 2753 2788 Down 27 Mar 2760 2776 2726 2758 Down 27 May 2745 2748 2729 2738 Down 26 Jul 2730 2731 2713 2723 Down 25 Sep 2715 2715 2691 2704 Down 26 Dec 2681 2697 2664 2693 Down 26