Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 04:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2811 Down 22
Mar 2768 2772 2723 2766 Down 20
May 2830 Down 21
May 2810 2825 2771 2811 Down 22
Jul 2828 2844 2791 2830 Down 21
Sep 2823 2835 2783 2819 Down 22
Dec 2794 2804 2753 2788 Down 27
Mar 2760 2776 2726 2758 Down 27
May 2745 2748 2729 2738 Down 26
Jul 2730 2731 2713 2723 Down 25
Sep 2715 2715 2691 2704 Down 26
Dec 2681 2697 2664 2693 Down 26

Updated : 2022-02-12 06:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"