Lahore Qalandars hand Multan Sultans first defeat in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore Qalandars broke the six-match winning streak of Multan Sultans by 52 runs in the Pakistan Super League on Friday.

The pace trio of Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi snared six wickets between them to bowl out Multan for 130 in 19.3 overs.

Lahore posted 182-4 earlier, and Fakhar Zaman, with 60, became the first batsman to reach 400 runs this season.

Multan couldn’t capitalize on three dropped catches as it kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Top-scorer Sohaib Maqsood (29) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (20) put up the highest partnership of 44 runs for the second wicket.

Afghan legspinner Rashid Khan bagged two big wickets off successive balls to finish with 2-33. Rizwan was bowled around his legs while going for a sweep, and Rilee Rossouw was adjudged lbw off the next delivery.

Lahore's total included Zaman's fourth half-century following a century against Karachi Kings.

Zaman added 86 runs with Kamran Ghulam (42) for the second wicket before holing out at sweeper cover off legspinner Imran Tahir.

Mohammad Hafeez struggled to get going before hitting three late sixes in his knock of 43 off 29 balls, and Phil Salt enjoyed a late cameo of 26 from 13 balls.

In the standings, Lahore was second to Multan, which led by four points and has already qualified for the playoffs.

