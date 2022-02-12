Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

76ers wait on Harden's debut following big trade for Simmons

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 00:47
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Jan. 21, ...
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, N.J. The Phil...
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) yells to forward James Johnson (16) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacrame...
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) passes behind his head as he is defended by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, left, and forward Maurice Ha...

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Jan. 21, ...

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, N.J. The Phil...

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) yells to forward James Johnson (16) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacrame...

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) passes behind his head as he is defended by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, left, and forward Maurice Ha...

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden will not play for the Philadelphia 76ers in games Friday and Saturday night, and his debut is on hold until he's evaluated this weekend by the team's performance staff.

The earliest Harden could play for the 76ers is at home Tuesday against Boston. The Sixers also play Thursday at NBA champion Milwaukee before the All-Star break.

Harden, the 2018 MVP, was acquired Thursday from Brooklyn in a multi-player deal that saw the Sixers send one-time franchise cornerstone Ben Simmons to the Nets.

Harden would have missed his his fourth straight game Thursday with a hamstring injury. He has averaged 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists in his career with Brooklyn, Houston and Oklahoma City.

The Sixers head into Friday's game against Oklahoma City at 32-22 and three games out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-12 02:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"