Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes east Taiwan

Intensity level 2 shock waves felt in Taipei, New Taipei, and Hsinchu from magnitude 5.6 temblor

  225
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/12 01:00
Map of 5.6 earthquake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 12:43 a.m. this morning (Feb. 12), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 70.3 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 22.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Nantou County, Taitung County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Yunlin County, Changhua County, and Chiayi County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was reported in Taichung City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
temblor
quake

Updated : 2022-02-12 02:23 GMT+08:00

