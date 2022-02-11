All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|40
|22
|12
|4
|2
|50
|123
|117
|Hershey
|42
|23
|13
|3
|3
|52
|131
|112
|Springfield
|43
|23
|14
|5
|1
|52
|137
|138
|Providence
|36
|18
|12
|3
|3
|42
|108
|99
|Charlotte
|41
|22
|17
|2
|0
|46
|139
|122
|WB/Scranton
|41
|18
|18
|2
|3
|41
|105
|126
|Lehigh Valley
|40
|15
|17
|6
|2
|38
|108
|129
|Bridgeport
|43
|16
|19
|4
|4
|40
|117
|132
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|39
|27
|7
|5
|0
|59
|143
|99
|Toronto
|36
|21
|12
|2
|1
|45
|120
|119
|Rochester
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|148
|147
|Laval
|34
|18
|13
|3
|0
|39
|112
|117
|Syracuse
|38
|17
|17
|3
|1
|38
|106
|122
|Belleville
|36
|18
|18
|0
|0
|36
|111
|109
|Cleveland
|40
|13
|19
|5
|3
|34
|108
|137
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|41
|27
|8
|4
|2
|60
|132
|102
|Manitoba
|40
|25
|12
|2
|1
|53
|121
|97
|Iowa
|41
|19
|17
|4
|1
|43
|116
|115
|Milwaukee
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|127
|132
|Rockford
|37
|17
|16
|3
|1
|38
|100
|110
|Grand Rapids
|41
|17
|17
|5
|2
|41
|114
|127
|Texas
|36
|13
|15
|5
|3
|34
|107
|125
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|37
|26
|7
|3
|1
|56
|127
|89
|Ontario
|37
|24
|8
|3
|2
|53
|151
|113
|Bakersfield
|34
|18
|9
|4
|3
|43
|110
|97
|Henderson
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|108
|97
|Colorado
|40
|21
|13
|3
|3
|48
|128
|120
|Abbotsford
|36
|17
|15
|3
|1
|38
|116
|111
|San Diego
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|97
|123
|Tucson
|38
|14
|21
|2
|1
|31
|104
|147
|San Jose
|39
|14
|24
|1
|0
|29
|117
|161
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled