NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 23-3-0 9-7-5 6-1-2 m-Carolina 45 32 10 3 67 159 106 16-4-1 16-6-2 6-4-0 a-Tampa Bay 47 30 11 6 66 159 133 16-4-4 14-7-2 9-5-1 m-Pittsburgh 48 29 11 8 66 160 126 13-6-5 16-5-3 6-2-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 15-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 a-Toronto 44 30 11 3 63 159 120 17-4-1 13-7-2 8-2-0 Washington 49 26 14 9 61 161 137 12-9-5 14-5-4 8-3-1 Boston 45 26 16 3 55 133 130 15-10-1 11-6-2 10-3-1 Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165 14-9-3 7-12-3 6-6-2 Columbus 45 22 22 1 45 145 166 12-10-1 10-12-0 7-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 40 17 17 6 40 99 108 9-10-3 8-7-3 5-5-1 New Jersey 48 17 26 5 39 141 172 10-11-3 7-15-2 7-7-2 Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158 8-11-4 7-12-4 3-9-2 Ottawa 43 16 23 4 36 118 142 9-12-1 7-11-3 4-6-0 Buffalo 46 14 24 8 36 120 161 7-12-4 7-12-4 4-7-4 Montreal 46 8 31 7 23 102 184 5-15-1 3-16-6 2-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 45 33 8 4 70 186 131 21-2-2 12-6-2 11-3-2 c-Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129 14-7-0 14-8-4 10-4-1 c-Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 14-3-1 14-8-2 8-5-1 p-Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 14-10-2 14-7-1 8-5-0 St. Louis 45 26 14 5 57 157 128 17-6-2 9-8-3 9-5-2 p-Calgary 44 25 13 6 56 147 106 9-4-4 16-9-2 5-5-1 p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 13-10-2 11-6-5 4-4-1 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 13-7-4 10-9-5 7-2-3 Dallas 44 24 18 2 50 133 134 16-6-1 8-12-1 7-5-1 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 143 146 12-10-0 11-8-3 10-3-0 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 11-9-2 11-11-2 3-3-0 Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133 9-9-3 12-12-3 5-3-5 Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128 11-8-1 8-9-6 7-4-2 Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157 8-11-3 9-12-4 3-9-4 Seattle 47 15 28 4 34 123 164 9-15-2 6-13-2 3-10-0 Arizona 47 12 31 4 28 105 176 5-16-1 7-15-3 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4

Calgary 5, Toronto 2

Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.