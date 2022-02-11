NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 m-Carolina 45 32 10 3 67 159 106 a-Tampa Bay 47 30 11 6 66 159 133 m-Pittsburgh 48 29 11 8 66 160 126 m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 a-Toronto 44 30 11 3 63 159 120 Washington 49 26 14 9 61 161 137 Boston 45 26 16 3 55 133 130 Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165 Columbus 45 22 22 1 45 145 166 N.Y. Islanders 40 17 17 6 40 99 108 New Jersey 48 17 26 5 39 141 172 Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158 Ottawa 43 16 23 4 36 118 142 Buffalo 46 14 24 8 36 120 161 Montreal 46 8 31 7 23 102 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 45 33 8 4 70 186 131 c-Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129 c-Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 p-Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 St. Louis 45 26 14 5 57 157 128 p-Calgary 44 25 13 6 56 147 106 p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Dallas 44 24 18 2 50 133 134 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 143 146 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133 Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128 Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157 Seattle 47 15 28 4 34 123 164 Arizona 47 12 31 4 28 105 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4

Calgary 5, Toronto 2

Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.