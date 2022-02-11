Switzerland 5, Canada 3

|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 81.
B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
S. Michel Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 88.
B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
B. Gushue Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.