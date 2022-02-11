Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany's drugs czar wants higher age limits for alcohol

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 23:29
FILE - A young man stands in front of a shelve with hard liquor at a beverage market in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, June 15, 2007. The German gove...

FILE - A young man stands in front of a shelve with hard liquor at a beverage market in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, June 15, 2007. The German gove...

BERLIN (AP) — The German government's drugs czar has proposed raising the legal age when people can buy beer and wine from 16 to 18, and cracking down on alcohol and tobacco advertising.

Burkhard Blienert told the Welt daily in an interview published Friday that he believes there are “many medical reasons” to increase the purchase age even for lower-strength alcoholic beverages.

He was also quoted as saying that the rule allowing teens as young as 14 to drink beer, wine or champagne in the presence of their parents or guardians should be abolished.

Blienert said he favors significant restrictions on alcohol, tobacco and gambling advertising.

Conservatives expressed concern about the proposed change to the drinking age.

“When a teenager drinks his first beer with dad that's much better than getting blind drunk at a party,” Tino Sorge of the opposition Union bloc told the Rheinische Post daily.

Blienert, who was appointed by the new center-left government recently, has previously suggested allowing the controlled sale of cannabis.

Updated : 2022-02-12 01:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"