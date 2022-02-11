Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Afghanistan: Two journalists held in Kabul while working for UNHCR

By Deutsche Welle
2022/02/11 13:57
Kabul has had a clampdown on media freedoms since the Taliban seized power last year

Kabul has had a clampdown on media freedoms since the Taliban seized power last year

Two foreign journalists and Afghans working with them on behalf of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have been detained in Kabul, the organization said on Friday.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the UNHCR tweeted. "We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation."

One of the journalists kidnapped is Andrew North, a former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades. He has regularly traveled to the war-ravaged country to report on its deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

"Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan," his wife Natalia Antelava wrote on Twitter. "We are extremely concerned for his safety and call on anyone with influence to help secure his release."

jsi/sms (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2022-02-12 01:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"