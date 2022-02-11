US seeks 287 Puerto Rico police officers owed back wages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to track down 287 Puerto Rico police officers so it can pay them back wages as ordered by a federal court.

The 2016 ruling ordered Puerto Rico’s police department to pay $8.7 million in back wages and interest to more than 2,600 current and former officers, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The U.S. Department Labor said that if it cannot locate the 287 current or former officers, the money will go to the U.S. Department of Treasury.