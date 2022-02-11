England rearranges side for Italy, uncapped Chessum on bench

England players huddle after the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, ... England players huddle after the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Scotland defeated England 20-17. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

ROME (AP) — England was rearranged for the Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday in Rome rather than changed after the opening loss to Scotland.

There were six changes and two positional switches on Friday, five days after imploding against Scotland and losing 20-17 at Murrayfield.

England usually makes a lot of changes for the match with Italy, one it expects to win comfortably. England has never lost to Italy.

Effectively, there's only one change in the matchday 23, with uncapped Leicester lock Ollie Chessum in the reserves after flanker Lewis Ludlam was ruled out of the game because of a rib cartilage injury against the Scots.

Prop Joe Marler and flyhalf George Ford are the only reserves from the Scotland game to stay on the bench.

Tight forwards Jamie George, Will Stuart and Charlie Ewels are in along with No. 8 Alex Dombrandt. Also starting are scrumhalf Harry Randall and wing Jack Nowell.

Dropped to the bench were Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler and Sam Simmonds, and backs Elliot Daly and Ben Youngs, who could equal Jason Leonard's record for England caps of 114.

Maro Itoje was moved from lock to blindside flanker, and Joe Marchant from the left wing to outside center.

English Premiership leader Leicester has played the 21-year-old Chessum, 6-foot-7, in the second row and back row.

“This is the best side to face Italy,” coach Eddie Jones said in a statement. "We want to start fast and take the game to them.

"It's been a difficult week, but the players have bounced back well, trained hard and are ready to put on a good performance on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Italy made three changes to the starting lineup after losing to France 37-10 in Paris last Sunday.

Bordeaux wing Federico Mori was recalled for the first time since the November loss to New Zealand at home, in place of Tommaso Menoncello who, against France, eclipsed Stuart Hogg as the youngest try-scorer in the Six Nations, at 19.

Braam Steyn was back on the side of the scrum from the Uruguay win in November, and becomes Italy's most experienced player in the lineup with 46 caps.

Brive tighthead Pietro Ceccarelli has been given his 18th cap but first as a starter.

Coach Kieran Crowley went for a 6-2 forwards-backs split in the reserves, with two back-rowers.

“During the week, the focus was on certain actions,” Crowley said. "With the right attitude and greater precision we have the possibility to continue on our path of growth.”

Lineups:

Italy: Edoardo Padovani, Federico Mori, Juan Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro (captain), Braam Steyn, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Epalahame Faiva, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Leonardo Marin.

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Alex Dombrandt, Tom Curry (captain), Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Charlie Ewels, Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly.

