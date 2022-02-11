Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

A Ukrainian serviceman provides area security during a visit by Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, to frontline position... A Ukrainian serviceman provides area security during a visit by Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, to frontline positions in a former industrial area, outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainian servicemen walk on an armored fighting vehicle during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, eastern... Ukrainian servicemen walk on an armored fighting vehicle during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. A peace agreement for the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has never quite ended is back in the spotlight amid a Russian military buildup near the country's borders and rising tensions about whether Moscow will invade.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian serviceman handles large caliber ammunitions for armored fighting vehicles mounted weapons during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation ... A Ukrainian serviceman handles large caliber ammunitions for armored fighting vehicles mounted weapons during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. A peace agreement for the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has never quite ended is back in the spotlight amid a Russian military buildup near the country's borders and rising tensions about whether Moscow will invade.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The... U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The... U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, addresses the media during a press conference at the embassy of the Ukraine in Berlin, ... Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, addresses the media during a press conference at the embassy of the Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Foreign policy advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, who met in Paris on Jan. 26 without scoring any visible progress, met for another round of talks in Berlin on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, multiple rocket launchers fi... FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, multiple rocket launchers fire during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. With Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a window for diplomacy in the crisis appears to be closing. But even as Moscow continues to bolster its forces and holds sweeping war games, President Vladimir Putin is keeping the window open for more negotiations in a calculated game of brinkmanship intended to persuade Washington and its allies to accept Russia's demands. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, armored vehicles fire during... FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, armored vehicles fire during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. With Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a window for diplomacy in the crisis appears to be closing. But even as Moscow continues to bolster its forces and holds sweeping war games, President Vladimir Putin is keeping the window open for more negotiations in a calculated game of brinkmanship intended to persuade Washington and its allies to accept Russia's demands. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak addresses the media during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Berlin,... Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak addresses the media during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Foreign policy advisers political advisers to the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are meeting in Berlin to discuss ways of implementing the peace agreement for the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, that was signed in Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015. (AP Photo/Volkmar Kienoel)

FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, tanks and armored vehicles m... FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, tanks and armored vehicles move during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. With Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a window for diplomacy in the crisis appears to be closing. But even as Moscow continues to bolster its forces and holds sweeping war games, President Vladimir Putin is keeping the window open for more negotiations in a calculated game of brinkmanship intended to persuade Washington and its allies to accept Russia's demands. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chill of a Cold War hung over Eastern Europe again Friday, with Russian maneuvers and drills close to Ukraine, and NATO's chief boosting troop morale on the Black Sea.

Diplomats and government leaders, meanwhile, struggled ever more to jumpstart moribund talks to stave off full-out war.

Here's a look at what is happening where and why:

PREPPING AND POSTURING

In Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta, the rumble of U.S. heavy military material was breaking the dawn quiet, signs that reinforcements and 1,000 more troops were coming into an airbase there.

It was yet another indication that hardware was being beefed up around the strategic Black Sea where Russia, Ukraine and three NATO allies have bases.

“From here in the Black Sea region, all the way to the Baltic, allies are stepping up to reinforce NATO’s presence at this critical time,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said from Constanta. Romania's neighbor Bulgaria will also welcome Spanish jets to increase the potent presence of the alliance.

In Black Sea waters, warships of Russia's Baltic and Northern fleets arrived in Sevastopol bay on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia already annexed in 2014. The ships join several similar vessels that are part of Russia's Black Sea fleet, augmenting its amphibious landing capability.

Moscow has announced sweeping drills in the Black and Azov Seas in the coming days and closed large areas for commercial shipping, drawing a strong protest from Ukraine.

Off Ukraine's northern border, Russia and its ally Belarus are starting 10 days of war games, involving massive drills with live ammunition.

“There is a risk for a full-fledged invasion,” warned Stoltenberg, but added other threats were lurking too, “including attempts to topple the government in Kyiv.”

TANKS TRUMP TALKS FOR NOW

Despite the flurry of flights crisscrossing Europe to bring leaders together around the tables of diplomacy over the past weeks, the results have been far less spectacular as both sides continue to wait to see who will blink first over the issue.

Talks in Berlin between Ukraine and Russia, joined by France and Germany, at first held hope for some progress as they lasted into Friday morning, but at the end, nothing palpable emerged.

"Unfortunately, almost nine hours of talks have ended without any significant results," Russian Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said. It remained unclear when and how the next attempt at a breakthrough would be made.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany in a similar so-called Normandy format helped halt large-scale battles in the wake of the 2014 Russian invasion, but regular skirmishes have continued. The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of sabotaging the agreement, and Ukrainian officials argued in recent weeks that implementing it would hurt their country.

Across the world in Melbourne, Australia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was downbeat.

“We’ve made every possible effort to engage Russia, to look at the concerns that it’s raised, to share concerns that we have , that European partners and allies have,” he said. But the gap with Moscow remains yawning.

“Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border. And as we said before, we’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time," Blinken said.

BIDEN URGES AMERICANS TO LEAVE UKRAINE

Because of the perilous state, Blinken insisted "that any American citizens who remain in Ukraine should leave now.”

He echoed President Joe Biden's warning.

“We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” he said in an interview with NBC News broadcast late Thursday.

Asked whether there was any scenario that would prompt him to send U.S. troops to Ukraine to rescue Americans, the president said: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”

He argued that if Putin is “foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.”

Asked whether he’s ever said that to Putin, Biden said: “I didn’t have to tell him that. I’ve spoken about that. He knows that,” Biden said.