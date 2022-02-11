Greece hires Gus Poyet as coach after World Cup setback

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Gus Poyet was hired as coach of Greece's national team on Friday in a change of leadership after its failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Greek Soccer Federation said it had reached an agreement with the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Uruguay midfielder. Details of the deal were not immediately announced.

The 54-year-old Poyet replaces Dutch coach John van’t Schip who resigned in November after Greece finished third in its World Cup qualifying group behind Spain and Sweden.

Poyet has coached teams in several countries, including China, Spain and France, and also had spells at the helm of Sunderland and Greek club AEK Athens.

The 2004 European Champion, Greece has struggled in recent years to reach major tournaments. Greece is placing its hopes in a rebuilt youthful side that includes 25-year-old Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas to try and qualify for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

___

