Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Traore, Slater lead Long Beach to 10th straight win

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 15:25
Traore, Slater lead Long Beach to 10th straight win

HONOLULU (AP) — Aboubacar Traore scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, Colin Slater added 16 points and Long Beach State used a late 7-0 surge to defeat Hawaii 73-66 on Thursday night for its 10-straight victory.

Up one with under 3 minutes to go, Long Beach scored seven points in two minutes, five by Drew Cobb, his only points of the game.

Long Beach made eight of 10 from the foul line in the final 44 seconds to secure the win.

Romelle Mansel scored 11 points and Jadon Jones had 10 for Long Beach (14-9, 9-1 Big West Conference).

Noel Coleman scored 22 points for Hawaii (11-8, 6-3), the last team to beat Long Beach. Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"