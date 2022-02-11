Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shabazz carries San Francisco past Pepperdine 105-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 14:48
Shabazz carries San Francisco past Pepperdine 105-61

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 24 points as San Francisco easily beat Pepperdine 105-61 on Thursday night.

Gabe Stefanini added 21 points for the Dons. Stefanini also had six assists.

Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and six rebounds for San Francisco (20-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Yauhen Massalski added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

San Francisco posted a season-high 24 assists.

San Francisco totaled 60 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Houston Mallette had 23 points for the Waves (7-19, 1-10). Carson Basham added three assists.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Waves this season. San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 71-45 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"