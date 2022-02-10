Alexa
Winter Olympic Medals Table

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 10:58
At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 10 45 of 109 total events
Nation G S B Tot
Austria 4 5 4 13
Norway 5 3 4 12
Canada 1 4 7 12
ROC 2 3 6 11
United States 4 5 1 10
Germany 6 3 0 9
Netherlands 4 3 1 8
Italy 2 4 2 8
Sweden 4 1 2 7
Japan 1 2 4 7
China 3 3 0 6
France 1 5 0 6
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Switzerland 1 0 3 4
Finland 0 1 2 3
Australia 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Hungary 0 0 2 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1