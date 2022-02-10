Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Austria
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Norway
|5
|3
|4
|12
|Canada
|1
|4
|7
|12
|ROC
|2
|3
|6
|11
|United States
|4
|5
|1
|10
|Germany
|6
|3
|0
|9
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Italy
|2
|4
|2
|8
|Sweden
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Japan
|1
|2
|4
|7
|China
|3
|3
|0
|6
|France
|1
|5
|0
|6
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Finland
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|0
|0
|2
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1