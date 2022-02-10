Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Belgium to play Burkina Faso as part of World Cup buildup

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 21:06
Belgium to play Burkina Faso as part of World Cup buildup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium will host Burkina Faso in a friendly match next month as part of its World Cup preparations.

The game scheduled March 29 at the Lotto Park, home of first-division club Anderlecht, will be the first time the nations square off.

The Belgian federation announced the match on Thursday.

Belgium, FIFA's top-ranked team, has another friendly scheduled three days earlier against Ireland in Dublin.

Burkina Faso recently made it to the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations.

“During the preparation for a World Cup, it is always good to play against countries from other continents," Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “With their semifinal spot at the African Cup, Burkina Faso has already shown that they will be an interesting opponent for the Red Devils.”

Last November, Belgium qualified for its third straight World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"