Michigan snaps No. 3 Purdue's six-game winning streak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) —

Hunter Dickinson had 22 points to lead Michigan in a lopsided 82-58 win over No. 3 Purdue on Thursday night.

Eli Brooks had 16 points, Moussa Diabate had 15 points — all but two in the first half — and Caleb Houstan added 14 for the Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten).

Jaden Ivey had 18 points, Trevion Williams had 12 and Zach Eden scored 10 for Purdue (21-4, 10-4), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.

Purdue, which went into the game shooting 50.8% from the floor, shot only 44%. Michigan made 53% of shots from the floor. The Boilermakers had been making 41% of their 3-pointers but made only 4 as a team in 17 attempts. Dickinson had four 3-pointers for Michigan.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 89, PACIFIC 51

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 20 points, Drew Timme added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Gonzaga beat Pacific for its 13th consecutive victory.

Julian Strawther had 15 points and Chet Holmgren scored 14 for Gonzaga (20-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), which has won 65 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation.

Alphonso Anderson had 16 points for Pacific (7-17, 2-7), which was coming off a 74-68 loss at No. 21 Southern California on Tuesday in which it led for much of the game.

There was no such performance on this night, as Pacific shot just 31% from the field.

NO. 4 ARIZONA 72, WASHINGTON STATE 60

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 15, and Arizona pulled away in the second half for a win over Washington State.

Arizona (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) won its fifth straight and is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season. The Wildcats have won 16 of the last 17 against Washington State and used a big surge midway through the second half after the Cougars threatened.

Arizona shot 49% for the game, but had a key stretch making seven straight shots that saw a four-point lead balloon to 22 in a hurry. Mathurin had all 12 of his second-half points during Arizona’s decisive run.

Michael Flowers led the Cougars (14-8, 7-4 Pac-12) with 16 points, but shot just 7 of 19. Noah Williams came off the bench to score 10 points.

NO. 7 DUKE 82, CLEMSON 64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with a victory over Clemson.

The Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for the first time since 2020 and the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons.

Mark Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting and Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.

Keels, a freshman, matched his scoring high set in the season-opening win over Kentucky.

Duke lost at home to unranked Virginia 69-68 on Reece Beekman’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left Monday. The Blue Devils trailed much of the opening half against the Cavaliers but made sure that didn’t happen against Clemson (12-12, 4-9).

NO. 22 SAINT MARY'S 86, SAN DIEGO 57

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 16 points, a career-high nine rebounds and five steals, and Saint Mary’s bounced back from its first loss in a month to beat San Diego.

Tommy Kuhse scored 13 points and Alex Ducas added 12 for the Gaels (20-5, 8-2 West Coast Conference). Augustus Marciulionis, son of Hall of Famer Sarunas Marciulionis, scored nine.

Two days after losing to Santa Clara in its first game since entering the rankings, Saint Mary’s dominated San Diego on both ends to give coach Randy Bennett his 15th 20-win season.

Marcellus Earlington had 14 points and eight rebounds for San Diego. The Toreros (13-12, 6-6) have lost three straight.

NO. 23 MURRAY STATE 73, TENNESSEE STATE 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams led No. 23 Murray State with a career-high 39 points and the Racers extended their winning streak to 13 by rallying over Tennessee State.

The Racers (23-2, 13-0 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed for most of the first 30 minutes before mounting a comeback. Williams, a 6-foot-10 junior forward, made 15 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the foul line.

Murray State’s Tevon Brown had an off night with seven points on 2 of 10 shooting, and Racers guard Justice Hill was held nearly five points below his scoring average with nine points.

Guard Carlos Marshall led four Tigers (10-15, 5-8) in double figures with 13 points, and Kenny Cooper and Marcus Fitzgerald added 12 each.

