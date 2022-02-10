Canada 6, Norway 5

|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|6
|Norway
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|—
|5
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 92.
B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
B. Gushue Shots: 18, Points: 71, Percentage: 99.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 87.
M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.