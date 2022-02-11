Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

United States 9, Britain 7

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 11:59
United States 9, Britain 7

United States 9, Britain 7

United States 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 9
Britain 0 0 0 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 7
United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

J. Shuster Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Britain

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 80.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

H. McMillan Shots: 19, Points: 71, Percentage: 93.

B. Mouat Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.