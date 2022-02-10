Sweden 8, Japan 5

|Sweden
|Japan
Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 86.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
S. Mabergs Shots: 18, Points: 66, Percentage: 92.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 84.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 78, Percentage: 98.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.