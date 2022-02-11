Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 10, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;89;78;SSW;9;82%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Plenty of sun;81;62;ENE;4;50%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;52;38;Sunny;57;35;WNW;3;62%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;63;41;Partly sunny;58;40;NE;6;78%;55%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Morning showers;46;39;Mostly sunny;45;32;S;14;69%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Breezy this morning;27;19;A snow shower;28;25;NNE;12;72%;98%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;71;44;Cooler;57;39;NW;8;56%;88%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;10;-12;Mostly cloudy, cold;10;1;ESE;9;82%;50%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;97;73;Sunny and very hot;101;73;ENE;9;38%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;59;39;Plenty of sunshine;58;43;S;6;67%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;79;72;Humid with a shower;81;73;N;13;86%;94%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;A morning shower;66;43;Sunny;69;47;NW;5;46%;10%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;69;Couple of t-storms;89;75;SE;5;73%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;86;60;Decreasing clouds;82;62;E;7;32%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;S;7;70%;75%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;44;Cloudy;60;47;WSW;8;62%;35%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;48;27;Inc. clouds;48;28;SE;6;32%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and mild;62;35;Partly sunny, mild;58;38;NW;3;69%;47%;3

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;50;38;Rain and snow shower;44;28;WNW;8;69%;55%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain this afternoon;67;51;A little p.m. rain;66;52;SE;6;74%;94%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;77;66;A t-storm in spots;78;65;NNE;7;75%;74%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;54;38;Breezy in the p.m.;46;36;WNW;11;76%;28%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A few a.m. showers;45;38;Mostly sunny;44;31;S;8;64%;25%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;56;31;Sunny and mild;58;29;NW;8;75%;14%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;55;29;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;31;NW;6;67%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;87;67;A shower and t-storm;89;59;SSE;8;67%;98%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;67;A t-storm around;80;67;NE;5;51%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;53;35;Hazy sunshine;53;36;N;5;47%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;61;50;Mostly sunny;69;51;NE;7;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A stray shower;76;60;Sunny and beautiful;75;64;S;10;65%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;88;71;A little a.m. rain;85;67;E;3;54%;86%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;88;73;Mostly cloudy;89;76;NE;11;76%;39%;3

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;33;30;Rain and snow shower;43;17;NNW;16;66%;79%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;85;74;Afternoon showers;87;75;E;6;73%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;41;33;Rain and snow shower;40;31;W;10;70%;55%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;84;71;Hazy sunshine;85;69;NNE;15;39%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, mild;73;46;Mostly sunny, mild;76;45;NNE;8;37%;9%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;11;71%;58%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;72;44;Hazy sun;69;47;WNW;10;64%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;59;36;A bit of p.m. snow;37;16;SSE;7;56%;87%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;69;58;Partly sunny, warmer;80;56;NNW;6;61%;25%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;W;4;77%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;43;32;Sun, then clouds;46;42;SSW;11;74%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;55;34;Cloudy and mild;60;46;NNE;9;31%;6%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;61;55;Mostly cloudy;62;56;E;8;72%;6%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;64;61;Mostly cloudy;68;63;SE;5;83%;78%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. shower;81;63;Afternoon showers;77;63;NE;5;75%;100%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;A shower;80;70;NE;8;65%;91%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;35;26;A bit of snow;31;22;WNW;10;82%;51%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;76;High clouds;93;77;ESE;7;59%;38%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;72;60;Clearing;71;60;ENE;8;77%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;More sun than clouds;80;65;Mostly sunny;81;67;NE;5;59%;18%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;87;64;Nice with sunshine;86;66;ENE;7;43%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;Mostly sunny;67;42;N;9;41%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;51;37;Plenty of sunshine;47;35;SSW;7;81%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;WSW;8;71%;55%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;84;68;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;NNW;15;46%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;80;62;Lots of sun, nice;80;61;E;6;46%;26%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;48;22;Partly sunny;45;21;S;5;31%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;NNW;5;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;63;43;An afternoon shower;61;38;WSW;5;64%;63%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;90;59;Breezy in the a.m.;86;59;N;16;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;44;33;Mostly cloudy;46;34;W;8;66%;89%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;84;75;A shower;85;74;NE;13;65%;82%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;89;74;Mostly cloudy;92;76;SW;5;59%;40%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;76;63;Hazy sun;78;58;N;6;57%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ESE;3;76%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;55;40;A few showers;55;40;E;6;78%;93%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;Mostly sunny;91;78;SW;6;72%;4%;10

Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;76;67;Mostly cloudy;74;66;SSE;8;73%;39%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;62;50;Mostly cloudy;67;49;NNW;5;68%;7%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;47;35;Mostly sunny;45;38;S;6;67%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;85;58;Very warm;87;59;NE;5;27%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;90;75;High clouds;86;75;S;7;63%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;62;36;Mainly cloudy, mild;64;37;NE;4;48%;10%;3

Male, Maldives;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;An afternoon shower;91;80;ENE;9;59%;60%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A downpour;82;75;A thunderstorm;86;76;NE;5;82%;89%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;77;Clearing;89;78;E;7;57%;23%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;SSE;16;54%;26%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;68;43;Clouding up;66;47;SW;7;29%;2%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;77;67;Rain and drizzle;77;71;E;8;70%;69%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;39;33;A few flurries;36;26;W;8;88%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;99;76;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;ENE;15;58%;2%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;84;66;A shower in the p.m.;84;64;SE;11;54%;95%;10

Montreal, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;36;28;A little p.m. snow;37;34;S;10;74%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;A snow shower;36;30;Low clouds;35;29;W;6;76%;33%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;88;73;Hazy sun;91;72;N;9;36%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;84;54;Clouds and sun;83;58;NNE;10;44%;11%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;53;34;Breezy in the p.m.;52;49;SSW;11;51%;7%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;55;38;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;WSW;6;59%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, but cold;4;-10;Sunny, but cold;3;-19;ENE;6;73%;2%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;46;35;Sunshine and milder;53;31;N;7;52%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;37;23;Partly sunny;33;28;WSW;5;52%;9%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;37;21;P.M. snow, breezy;35;26;SSW;13;77%;97%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;76;Showers around;85;77;ENE;9;74%;98%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;88;75;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;N;12;62%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;75;NE;8;77%;57%;3

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;49;35;Mostly sunny;46;30;ESE;5;65%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;63;Not as hot;88;65;SSW;10;55%;6%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;93;80;Partly sunny;92;78;ESE;5;58%;37%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;88;70;Rather cloudy;90;71;E;10;60%;5%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;90;66;Mostly sunny;92;68;ESE;6;50%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this afternoon;51;39;Showers of rain/snow;43;32;WNW;9;62%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;42;24;Hazy sunshine;45;22;SSE;4;72%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;53;A little p.m. rain;66;54;SSE;8;75%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;65;46;Cloudy;65;44;SE;5;78%;9%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;90;76;A t-storm around;89;77;ENE;8;62%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;32;27;Cloudy and chilly;32;19;NNE;8;68%;12%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;40;31;A little snow;39;28;NNW;7;85%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;77;71;A stray thunderstorm;78;72;SE;6;81%;89%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;79;58;Sunny and very warm;83;57;NNE;8;18%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;61;32;Sunny and delightful;62;34;NNE;6;66%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;36;22;Partly sunny;32;24;W;9;68%;15%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;Plenty of sunshine;71;50;WSW;7;69%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;77;64;A morning t-storm;80;62;ENE;12;68%;63%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;82;73;Breezy;82;74;E;14;72%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;Sunshine, pleasant;76;62;N;6;75%;31%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;76;50;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;E;4;30%;3%;9

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;77;60;Low clouds breaking;82;62;SW;7;44%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;86;68;Mostly sunny;84;69;N;7;72%;74%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;63;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;47;N;4;57%;9%;3

Seattle, United States;Low clouds and fog;49;41;Fog in the morning;50;35;NNE;7;79%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;44;26;Turning cloudy;47;23;NW;3;59%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Chilly with some sun;46;39;Rain and drizzle;45;41;ENE;8;81%;87%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with t-storms;80;73;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;N;11;77%;80%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit, not as cool;50;26;Sunny and mild;55;32;WSW;5;61%;8%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. shower or two;82;74;A shower in the a.m.;82;73;ENE;17;64%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;41;26;Mostly cloudy;34;28;WSW;6;52%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun, some clouds;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;75;68;SSE;16;72%;97%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;65;59;Partly sunny, warmer;77;62;E;9;75%;42%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasingly windy;37;32;A bit of snow;33;32;WNW;9;71%;52%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cool;52;40;Cloudy and mild;59;39;S;6;47%;71%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;48;36;Breezy in the a.m.;48;29;N;13;51%;14%;3

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, mild;62;48;Mostly sunny;56;43;NW;9;34%;81%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours;60;46;Mostly sunny;62;48;NE;7;63%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;66;33;Sunny and pleasant;63;38;ENE;4;62%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Snow and rain;37;32;Decreasing clouds;47;33;NE;10;65%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;36;29;Some morning snow;39;28;SW;19;74%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;60;47;Increasing clouds;60;51;ESE;3;66%;14%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;64;43;Mostly cloudy;66;47;NW;5;56%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;5;-23;Sunny, but frigid;-1;-35;ENE;6;66%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;46;35;Partly sunny;48;32;NNE;4;59%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy in the p.m.;58;38;Mostly cloudy;48;38;WNW;9;64%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;91;72;Very hot;95;72;E;5;42%;62%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;38;34;A few flurries;38;25;WSW;10;77%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;48;38;Partly sunny;41;28;WNW;7;90%;28%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;74;65;Afternoon showers;72;63;SSE;8;85%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;WSW;4;37%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A bit of p.m. snow;41;33;Partial sunshine;43;27;ENE;2;59%;19%;3

