Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Notre Dame alone in first place in ACC after 63-57 win

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 10:13
Notre Dame alone in first place in ACC after 63-57 win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Notre Dame recovered after blowing a 14-point lead to beat Louisville 63-57 Wednesday night for sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Fighting Irish (17-7, 10-3) won for the seventh time in eight games and broke a first-place tie with idle Duke.

Atkinson collected his third straight double-double, Dane Goodwin added 16 points and Blake Wesley 11 for Notre Dame, which beat Louisville twice in the same season for the first time.

Jae'Lyn Withers scored a career-tying 20 points, El Ellis added 13 and Dre Davis 10 for the Cardinals (11-13, 5-9), who have lost six straight games for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

Louisville's losing streak began with an 82-70 loss to the Irish on Jan. 22 when the teams combined to make 25 of 44 3-point attempts. This game was nothing like that with the teams making only 10 of 50 from the arc, with five makes apiece.

After trailing by 14 in the final minute of the first half, Louisville converted a turnover into a transition dunk by Davis to cap a 12-2 run for a 55-54 lead with 6:14 to go. Notre Dame responded with an 8-0 burst capped by a 3-pointer by Prentiss Hubb after he had missed his first six from distance. The Cardinals scored only two points in the final five minutes.

Notre Dame was without starter and leading rebounder, Nate Laszewski, who suffered a lower leg injury in the Irish’s win over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Louisville's top scorer and rebounder, 6-foot-11 Malik Williams, serving a team suspension the past two games, played only six first-half minutes and was scoreless.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey faced Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues for the first time. Pegues played for Brey at Delaware (1996-2000).

Louisville is home against Miami next Wednesday. Notre Dame is at Clemson on Saturday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"