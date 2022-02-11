Alexa
10-man Arsenal hang on for 1-0 victory at Wolves in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 06:24
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Gabriel's first-half goal gave Arsenal its first win of the year on Thursday, although the Gunners had to hang on with 10 men for a 1-0 victory at Wolves after yet another needless sending off.

The Brazilian defender was on hand to poke in the winner in the 25th minute. But it became a hard-earned victory after Gabriel Martinelli was sent off for two yellow cards within seconds of each other — Arsenal's fourth dismissal in its last six games.

This one came with 21 minutes left after Marintelli first pushed Daniel Podence to stop a quick throw-in but referee Michael Oliver played advantage. Martinelli then chased the ball down only to barge into Chiquinho from behind and was immediately shown two yellow cards.

Wolves could not take advantage, though, and lost ground on the visitors, who climb to fifth in the Premier League and improved their chances of a top-four finish.

Arsenal moved above Manchester United with a first win since Boxing Day and is now a point behind West Ham with two games in hand.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:55 GMT+08:00

