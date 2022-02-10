Alexa
Faw scores 18 to carry NJIT past New Hampshire 60-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 10:46
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Faw posted 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as NJIT edged past New Hampshire 60-55 on Wednesday night.

Miles Coleman had 15 points for NJIT (10-12, 5-7 America East Conference).

Jayden Martinez had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 5-6). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:18 GMT+08:00

