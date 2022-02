ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

Thursday At Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, Netherlands Purse: €1,208,315 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-1.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (3), France, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, walkover.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.