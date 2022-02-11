Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mohamed, Battle carry Montana St. over Portland St. 77-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:51
Mohamed, Battle carry Montana St. over Portland St. 77-74

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Abdul Mohamed had 16 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats extended their win streak to 10 games, edging past Portland State 77-74 on Thursday night.

Portland State's Damion Squire made a jumper to tie it at 74 with 46 seconds left. RaeQuan Battle answered on the next possession for the Bobcats. Khalid Thomas missed a layup on the Vikings' final possession with three seconds remaining.

Battle finished with 13 points for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo and Tyler Patterson scored 12 apiece and Amin Adamu had 11. Battle also had seven rebounds.

Ezekiel Alley had 18 points for the Vikings (8-14, 6-8 Big Sky Conference), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Squire and Thomas each added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"