6N: Ireland without Sexton for showdown with France

PARIS (AP) — Perhaps its mind games. The forced absence of Jonathan Sexton from the showdown of Six Nations title favorites on Saturday has been downplayed by Ireland and France.

France coach Fabien Galthie claims Ireland won't be weaker.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell agrees. “It's a great development for us as a team going forward as well,” he says, "and we still expect ourselves to be at our best in Paris.”

But both have to be kidding themselves.

Sexton, the captain, is as inspirational as ever. Last weekend, he was key in the first three Irish tries, and drew a yellow card from Josh Adams that ended the flickering resistance of a crushed Wales. He injured a hamstring in training on Wednesday that's ruled him out of the clash but not stopping him from travelling to Paris to help his side.

“Ireland are a very structured team and their game plan is very settled, so they will keep their shape," Galthie says. "We think their way of attacking and defending will be the same without Sexton. We must raise our game at every level. Saturday will be the summit.”

Sexton's guile and boot will be missed, though. His two tries helped Ireland win in Paris to clinch the 2014 title, and his 44-meter dropped goal in the rain in Paris launched their 2018 Grand Slam.

Replacing Sexton is Joey Carbery, who finished Wales from flyhalf for his first taste of rugby since before Christmas. Jack Carty, uncapped since the 2019 Rugby World Cup but in form at Connacht, is the backup.

Farrell put a positive spin on facing France without his main driver. Lock James Ryan has the captaincy.

“It's not just about Joey, can he handle a big game in Paris? It's about us as a squad,” Farrell says. “That's what Johnny does. He makes sure the whole group is exactly where it should be. But it's not just about the No. 10.”

Ireland is strong across the board, hence nine straight wins since losing to France in Dublin a year ago. The reserves have been bolstered by the return of Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw from injury.

France has loaded its bench, too, with six forwards, following a six-day turnaround.

“We have the ‘finishers’ who will enable us to win the last 20 minutes of the game,” Galthie says. “We are preparing to unleash them.”

Otherwise, there's two changes to the starting lineup that was scrappy in putting down Italy 37-10 last Sunday. Yoram Moefana has replaced the injured Jonathan Danty at center, and flanker Francois Cros has taken Dylan Cretin’s place.

Moefana set up left winger Gabin Villiere’s hat trick try against Italy, but containing standout Irish midfielder Bundee Aki will be tougher.

“Yoram’s ready ... physically, technically and psychologically,” Galthie promises. “His teammates will ensure he plays his own game so his natural talent comes out, and he has a lot of it.”

Cameron Woki continues at lock after burly tackler Bernard Le Roux was surprisingly left out altogether.

“Cameron Woki is tough, he’s a young and combative player. Of course, Bernard counts a lot for us, he’s a great fighter. (But) I think we’ve got enough to face up to the toughness of Ireland’s pack.”

Sexton’s absence gives France another edge, in the halves which feature world player of the year Antoine Dupont alongside the silky Romain Ntamack. But Ntamack, alongside the likes of management Shaun Edwards and Raphael Ibanez, has preferred to sweet talk Ireland.

“Even though Ireland are coming to Stade de France I don’t think you can just call them the outsiders,” Ntamack says. “We’ll accord them the status of favorites they fully deserve.”

Lineups:

France: Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan (captain), Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Robbie Henshaw.

