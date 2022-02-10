Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 9

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Ville Husso St. Louis 15 852 27 1.90
Frederik Andersen Carolina 31 1821 63 2.08
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 29 1688 59 2.10
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 34 2027 72 2.13
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 38 2257 83 2.21
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 36 2183 81 2.23
Jack Campbell Toronto 32 1824 70 2.30
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1589 62 2.34
Jeremy Swayman Boston 18 1048 41 2.35
Vitek Vanecek Washington 24 1306 52 2.39
Juuse Saros Nashville 39 2309 92 2.39
Antti Raanta Carolina 12 627 25 2.39
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 17 934 38 2.44
John Gibson Anaheim 33 1999 83 2.49
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 36 2120 90 2.55
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 31 1738 74 2.55
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 32 1854 79 2.56
Jake Oettinger Dallas 19 983 42 2.56
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 817 35 2.57

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 36 2183 25 7 4
Juuse Saros Nashville 39 2309 24 12 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 38 2257 24 8 6
Frederik Andersen Carolina 31 1821 24 6 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 32 1854 23 4 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 29 1688 22 5 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 32 1824 21 6 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 31 1738 21 5 2
Robin Lehner Vegas 34 1991 19 13 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 36 2120 18 15 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 34 2027 18 10 5
Cam Talbot Minnesota 27 1579 18 8 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1521 16 8 2
Linus Ullmark Boston 24 1388 16 6 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 36 2127 15 15 6
John Gibson Anaheim 33 1999 15 10 8
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 34 1961 15 16 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 28 1495 15 12 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 35 1960 14 13 5
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1589 14 8 5
Ilya Samsonov Washington 25 1327 14 6 3

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Ville Husso St. Louis 15 852 27 431 .941 9 3 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 29 1688 59 876 .937 22 5 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 31 1821 63 803 .927 24 6 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 39 2309 92 1145 .926 24 12 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 34 2027 72 893 .925 18 10 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 38 2257 83 1020 .925 24 8 6
Jack Campbell Toronto 32 1824 70 859 .925 21 6 3
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 17 934 38 463 .924 10 3 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1589 62 753 .924 14 8 5
John Gibson Anaheim 33 1999 83 986 .922 15 10 8
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 36 2183 81 956 .922 25 7 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 32 1854 79 906 .920 23 4 3
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 36 2120 90 1018 .919 18 15 2
Craig Anderson Buffalo 8 480 21 232 .917 5 3 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 817 35 383 .916 3 9 1
James Reimer San Jose 26 1410 66 715 .915 13 9 3
Vitek Vanecek Washington 24 1306 52 558 .915 10 6 5
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 31 1738 74 793 .915 21 5 2
Matt Murray Ottawa 14 838 38 406 .914 5 6 2

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 34 2027 8 18 10 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 32 1824 4 21 6 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1589 4 14 8 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 38 2257 3 24 8 6
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 36 2127 3 15 15 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 34 1961 3 15 16 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 29 1688 3 22 5 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 25 1327 3 14 6 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 39 2309 2 24 12 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 36 2183 2 25 7 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 28 1664 2 12 10 6
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 28 1495 2 15 12 1
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Vitek Vanecek Washington 24 1306 2 10 6 5
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 15 852 2 9 3 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 14 782 2 7 5 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 10 569 2 6 3 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 8 444 2 7 1 0

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:49 GMT+08:00

"