THROUGH FEBRUARY 9
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|15
|852
|27
|1.90
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|31
|1821
|63
|2.08
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|1688
|59
|2.10
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|34
|2027
|72
|2.13
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|38
|2257
|83
|2.21
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2183
|81
|2.23
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|32
|1824
|70
|2.30
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|1589
|62
|2.34
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|18
|1048
|41
|2.35
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|2.39
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|39
|2309
|92
|2.39
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|12
|627
|25
|2.39
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|934
|38
|2.44
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|33
|1999
|83
|2.49
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|36
|2120
|90
|2.55
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|31
|1738
|74
|2.55
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|32
|1854
|79
|2.56
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|19
|983
|42
|2.56
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|817
|35
|2.57
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2183
|25
|7
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|39
|2309
|24
|12
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|38
|2257
|24
|8
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|31
|1821
|24
|6
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|32
|1854
|23
|4
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|1688
|22
|5
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|32
|1824
|21
|6
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|31
|1738
|21
|5
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|34
|1991
|19
|13
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|36
|2120
|18
|15
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|34
|2027
|18
|10
|5
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|27
|1579
|18
|8
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1521
|16
|8
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|24
|1388
|16
|6
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|36
|2127
|15
|15
|6
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|33
|1999
|15
|10
|8
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|34
|1961
|15
|16
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|28
|1495
|15
|12
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|35
|1960
|14
|13
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|1589
|14
|8
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|25
|1327
|14
|6
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|15
|852
|27
|431
|.941
|9
|3
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|1688
|59
|876
|.937
|22
|5
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|31
|1821
|63
|803
|.927
|24
|6
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|39
|2309
|92
|1145
|.926
|24
|12
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|34
|2027
|72
|893
|.925
|18
|10
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|38
|2257
|83
|1020
|.925
|24
|8
|6
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|32
|1824
|70
|859
|.925
|21
|6
|3
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|934
|38
|463
|.924
|10
|3
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|1589
|62
|753
|.924
|14
|8
|5
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|33
|1999
|83
|986
|.922
|15
|10
|8
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2183
|81
|956
|.922
|25
|7
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|32
|1854
|79
|906
|.920
|23
|4
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|36
|2120
|90
|1018
|.919
|18
|15
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|8
|480
|21
|232
|.917
|5
|3
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|817
|35
|383
|.916
|3
|9
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|26
|1410
|66
|715
|.915
|13
|9
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|558
|.915
|10
|6
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|31
|1738
|74
|793
|.915
|21
|5
|2
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|14
|838
|38
|406
|.914
|5
|6
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|34
|2027
|8
|18
|10
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|32
|1824
|4
|21
|6
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|1589
|4
|14
|8
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|38
|2257
|3
|24
|8
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|36
|2127
|3
|15
|15
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|34
|1961
|3
|15
|16
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|1688
|3
|22
|5
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|25
|1327
|3
|14
|6
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|39
|2309
|2
|24
|12
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2183
|2
|25
|7
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|28
|1664
|2
|12
|10
|6
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|28
|1495
|2
|15
|12
|1
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|2
|10
|6
|5
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|15
|852
|2
|9
|3
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|14
|782
|2
|7
|5
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|10
|569
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|8
|444
|2
|7
|1
|0