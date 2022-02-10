Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Defense shines as NC A&T beats Charleston Southern 62-51

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 11:22
Defense shines as NC A&T beats Charleston Southern 62-51

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley recorded 13 points and five steals as North Carolina A&T got past Charleston Southern 62-51 on Wednesday night.

Justin Whatley added nine points for the Aggies, who forced a season-high 23 turnovers..

Demetric Horton had six rebounds and six assists for North Carolina A&T (10-15, 5-6 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. David Beatty added seven rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 13 points for the Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10). Claudell Harris Jr. also had 13 points. Taje' Kelly had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"