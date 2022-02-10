Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Records scores 13 to lead Colgate over Lehigh 78-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 10:35
Records scores 13 to lead Colgate over Lehigh 78-62

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records registered 13 points and four blocks as Colgate beat Lehigh 78-62 on Wednesday night.

Nelly Cummings had 19 points for Colgate (13-11, 9-2 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tucker Richardson added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Nic Lynch had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (9-16, 7-6). Jeameril Wilson added 11 points. Keith Higgins Jr had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh defeated Colgate 85-81 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"