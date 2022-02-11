Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Franklin carries UIC over Cleveland St. 76-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:10
Franklin carries UIC over Cleveland St. 76-75

CLEVELAND (AP) — Damaria Franklin had 19 points and Kevin Johnson hit the game winning basket with 1.8 seconds left on his birthday as Illinois-Chicago edged past league-leading Cleveland State 76-75 on Thursday night.

Johnson almost lost the ball before regaining possession, driving right to the foul line and stepping back to swish the winner.

Johnson and Jace Carter added 16 points each for the Flames (9-13, 5-8 Horizon League). Carter also had seven rebounds. Jamie Ahale had 11 points for Illinois-Chicago.

D'Moi Hodge tied a season high with 31 points and had six rebounds for the Vikings (16-6, 12-3). Torrey Patton added 24 points. Yahel Hill had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"