Silver carries Austin Peay past SE Missouri 74-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:31
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Austin Peay to a 74-66 win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.

Carlos Paez had 10 points for Austin Peay (8-14, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Elton Walker added eight rebounds.

Phillip Russell had 18 points for the Redhawks (11-14, 6-6). DQ Nicholas added 12 points. Nygal Russell had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Eric Reed Jr., who led the Redhawks in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, was held to only 2 points.

The Governors evened the season series against the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 98-79 on Jan. 1.

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:46 GMT+08:00

