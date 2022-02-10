Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Allen-Taylor helps No. 16 Texas women hold off Tech 61-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 11:26
Allen-Taylor helps No. 16 Texas women hold off Tech 61-56

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 points and blocked a potential tying shot with less than 10 seconds to play, Lauren Ebo made two clinching free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining and No. 16 Texas edged Texas Tech 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Allen-Taylor's jumper with 2:20 to play had the Longhorns up 56-49 but Bryn Gerlich scored five quick points. Gerlich's assist on a Vivian Gray jumper in the lane pulled the Red Raiders within 58-56 with 51.8 seconds to go.

Texas' Rori Harmon missed a shot at the end of the 30-second clock but Audrey Warren tipped the ball back to Harmon for a timeout with 18.6 seconds to go. Tech had to foul three times before Harmon made 1 of 2 free throws at 12.5 seconds.

After a timeout, Gerlich got the ball to Lexy Hightower in the left corner but Allen-Taylor got her fingers on the shot.

Warren scored 12 points for the Longhorns (16-6, 6-5 Big 12 Conference), who had lost three straight, including two to Baylor over the weekend.

Gary scored 20 points for the Red Raiders (9-13, 2-9), who have lost six straight and eight of nine since a 74-61 win at Texas on Jan. 5. Gerlich added 11 points.

Texas had a 23-8 advantage in points off turnovers despite just a four-turnover differential between the teams and it was 20-9 on second-chance points despite being even on the boards.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"