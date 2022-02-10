SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|36
|27
|7
|1
|1
|58
|124
|79
|Knoxville
|37
|26
|8
|1
|2
|55
|138
|92
|Peoria
|34
|24
|5
|2
|3
|53
|125
|74
|Quad City
|36
|20
|8
|4
|4
|48
|119
|98
|Fayetteville
|34
|23
|10
|1
|0
|47
|109
|82
|Roanoke
|33
|17
|11
|2
|3
|40
|105
|82
|Pensacola
|33
|17
|11
|4
|1
|39
|117
|103
|Evansville
|36
|19
|17
|0
|0
|38
|102
|93
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|22
|4
|0
|22
|84
|129
|Macon
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|73
|159
|Vermilion County
|33
|3
|27
|3
|0
|9
|49
|154
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Evansville 10, Vermilion County 2
Peoria 3, Knoxville 2
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled