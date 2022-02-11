Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bruns carries North Dakota over St. Thomas (MN) 78-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:27
Bruns carries North Dakota over St. Thomas (MN) 78-70

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Paul Bruns had 22 points and 14 rebounds as North Dakota snapped its 12-game road losing streak, defeating St. Thomas (MN) 78-70 on Thursday night.

Bruns made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Matt Norman had 12 points and six assists for North Dakota (6-20, 2-11 Summit League).

Riley Miller had 13 points for the Tommies (8-16, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Anders Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"