Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Duren leads Memphis over Tulane 80-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 11:52
Duren leads Memphis over Tulane 80-69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis topped Tulane 80-69 on Wednesday night.

DeAndre Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Harris had 14 points for Memphis (13-8, 7-4 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Lester Quinones added 11 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Green Wave (10-11, 7-5). Jalen Cook added 11 points. Tylan Pope had 10 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Green Wave. Tulane defeated Memphis 85-84 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"