Jones scores 21 to lead Nicholls State past UIW 69-58

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Latrell Jones had 21 points as Nicholls State defeated Incarnate Word 69-58 on Thursday night.

Ty Gordon had 15 points for Nicholls State (15-9, 7-3 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Manny Littles added 11 points and nine rebounds. Ryghe Lyons had 10 points.

Charlie Yoder had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (5-20, 2-9). Josh Morgan added 13 points. Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 12 points.

The Colonels are undefeated in three games against the Cardinals this season. Most recently, Nicholls State defeated UIW 63-60 last Thursday.

