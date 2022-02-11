Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones scores 21 to lead Nicholls State past UIW 69-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:44
Jones scores 21 to lead Nicholls State past UIW 69-58

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Latrell Jones had 21 points as Nicholls State defeated Incarnate Word 69-58 on Thursday night.

Ty Gordon had 15 points for Nicholls State (15-9, 7-3 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Manny Littles added 11 points and nine rebounds. Ryghe Lyons had 10 points.

Charlie Yoder had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (5-20, 2-9). Josh Morgan added 13 points. Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 12 points.

The Colonels are undefeated in three games against the Cardinals this season. Most recently, Nicholls State defeated UIW 63-60 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"