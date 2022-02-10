Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 40 22 12 4 2 50 123 117
Hershey 42 23 13 3 3 52 131 112
Springfield 43 23 14 5 1 52 137 138
Providence 36 18 12 3 3 42 108 99
Charlotte 41 22 17 2 0 46 139 122
WB/Scranton 41 18 18 2 3 41 105 126
Lehigh Valley 40 15 17 6 2 38 108 129
Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 39 27 7 5 0 59 143 99
Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119
Rochester 41 23 15 2 1 49 148 147
Laval 34 18 13 3 0 39 112 117
Syracuse 38 17 17 3 1 38 106 122
Belleville 36 18 18 0 0 36 111 109
Cleveland 40 13 19 5 3 34 108 137
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 41 27 8 4 2 60 132 102
Manitoba 40 25 12 2 1 53 121 97
Iowa 41 19 17 4 1 43 116 115
Milwaukee 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 132
Rockford 37 17 16 3 1 38 100 110
Grand Rapids 41 17 17 5 2 41 114 127
Texas 36 13 15 5 3 34 107 125
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89
Ontario 37 24 8 3 2 53 151 113
Bakersfield 34 18 9 4 3 43 110 97
Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97
Colorado 40 21 13 3 3 48 128 120
Abbotsford 36 17 15 3 1 38 116 111
San Diego 36 14 20 2 0 30 97 123
Tucson 38 14 21 2 1 31 104 147
San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 3, Utica 2

Laval 6, Syracuse 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Abbotsford 5, Tucson 0

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:40 GMT+08:00

