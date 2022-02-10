MLS suspends Polo, looks into domestic violence claims

Major League Soccer has suspended Andy Polo while it investigates allegations of domestic violence leveled against the Portland Timbers winger.

The league said Wednesday that Polo is "prohibited from engaging in all team activities" pending the outcome of the investigation. The Timbers also suspended Polo following the reports.

Genesis Alarcon alleged on Peruvian television that Polo, 27, was physically and emotionally abusive to both her and their children. She also claimed that Polo had stopped paying child support. The accusations were recounted in the newspaper La Republica.

Polo, who is from Peru, was on the nation's roster for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has played in 37 matches for the national team .

He has played for the Timbers for the past four seasons, scoring two goals in 69 appearances with the team. He missed most of last season because of injury.

